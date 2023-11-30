What are the big money debates at COP28 UN climate summit?

This Thursday (30 November) is the kickoff of the planet's most-critical climate assembly in Dubai. It will last until mid-December, and the success of this year's summit will hinge on whether countries can agree on phasing-out fossil fuels and how to help low-income countries pay for it all.

Hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — one of the world's top oil-producers — many are sceptical about what can actually be achieved.