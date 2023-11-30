Ad
euobserver
This year's climate summit is controversially hosted by the United Arab Emirates in Dubai (Photo: UNFCCC)

Analysis

What are the big money debates at COP28 UN climate summit?

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

This Thursday (30 November) is the kickoff of the planet's most-critical climate assembly in Dubai. It will last until mid-December, and the success of this year's summit will hinge on whether countries can agree on phasing-out fossil fuels and how to help low-income countries pay for it all.

Hosted by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) — one of the world's top oil-producers — many are sceptical about what can actually be achieved.

And doubts deepened this week when

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Can Barbados PM forge climate-finance pact in Paris?
'Loss and Damage' reparations still hang in balance at COP28
How will the EU's carbon border tax affect Africa?
This year's climate summit is controversially hosted by the United Arab Emirates in Dubai (Photo: UNFCCC)

Tags

Green EconomyAnalysis

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections