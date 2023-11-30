Ad
euobserver
As of now, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, Meta, sells European users a monthly subscription between €9.99 and €12.99 to experience ad-free services (Photo: Kyra Preston)

'Pay or okay?' — Facebook & Instagram vs the EU

Digital
EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Giulia Torchio, Brussels,

Since last week, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta corporation is forcing its European users to either accept their intrusive privacy practices — or pay €156 per year to access Facebook and Instagram without tracking advertising.

For the EU, it is yet another test of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)'s credibility. To respond, the EU must focus on three things: swift enforcement of binding rulings, settling the validity of the legal ground for Meta's new model, and comprehensive GDPR ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Giulia Torchio is programme assistant for Europe's political economy at the European Policy Centre.

Related articles

Meta's €1.2bn fine — a GDPR win, inconsequential for user privacy?
Facebook whistleblower: EU rules can be 'game-changer'
Big Tech's attempt to water down the EU AI act revealed
Zuckerberg's Metaverse ripe for terror recruitment, says EU
As of now, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, Meta, sells European users a monthly subscription between €9.99 and €12.99 to experience ad-free services (Photo: Kyra Preston)

Tags

DigitalEU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Giulia Torchio is programme assistant for Europe's political economy at the European Policy Centre.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections