'Pay or okay?' — Facebook & Instagram vs the EU

Since last week, Mark Zuckerberg's Meta corporation is forcing its European users to either accept their intrusive privacy practices — or pay €156 per year to access Facebook and Instagram without tracking advertising.

For the EU, it is yet another test of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)'s credibility. To respond, the EU must focus on three things: swift enforcement of binding rulings, settling the validity of the legal ground for Meta's new model, and comprehensive GDPR ...