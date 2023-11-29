The EU's 'no added sugars' fruit-juice label sleight-of-hand

When the EU Commission released its so-called Breakfast Directive earlier this year, it seemed to pass under the radar, even though it includes a proposal which would give a free but misleading advertising slogan to food industry — "no added sugar."
In December 2022, the Food Information to Consumers (FIC) package had been pulled off the agenda by the European Commission at the very last minute.
Suzy Sumner is head of the Brussels office for Foodwatch International, the citizen-based NGO watchdog uncovering and challenging food industry practices that violate the rights or interests of consumers.
