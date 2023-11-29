Ad
euobserver
Why is the EU Commission proposing that fruit juice can make the claim 'no added sugars' — when in fact a glass of juice contains about as much sugar as a glass of Coca-Cola? (Photo: Pixabay)

The EU's 'no added sugars' fruit-juice label sleight-of-hand

EU Political
Health & Society
Opinion
by Suzy Sumner, Brussels,

When the EU Commission released its so-called Breakfast Directive earlier this year, it seemed to pass under the radar, even though it includes a proposal which would give a free but misleading advertising slogan to food industry — "no added sugar."

In December 2022, the Food Information to Consumers (FIC) package had been pulled off the agenda by the European Commission at the very last minute.

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Suzy Sumner is head of the Brussels office for Foodwatch International, the citizen-based NGO watchdog uncovering and challenging food industry practices that violate the rights or interests of consumers.

Related articles

EU proposes legal targets to cut food waste
Mycelium food and EU regulation
Novel food — from safety checks to grocery shelves
Healthy people, healthy landscapes: a look into local food systems
Why is the EU Commission proposing that fruit juice can make the claim 'no added sugars' — when in fact a glass of juice contains about as much sugar as a glass of Coca-Cola? (Photo: Pixabay)

Tags

EU PoliticalHealth & SocietyOpinion

Author Bio

Suzy Sumner is head of the Brussels office for Foodwatch International, the citizen-based NGO watchdog uncovering and challenging food industry practices that violate the rights or interests of consumers.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections