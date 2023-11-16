Ad
euobserver
Moscow fireworks. The EU diamond ban is to enter into force from midnight on 1 January 2024 (Photo: Syuqor7)

Russian mercenaries and diamonds in new EU sanctions

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Two ruling-clan individuals, seven mercenary firms, and a ban on all Russian diamonds are to be added to EU blacklists in time for Christmas.

The elite names include Russian president Vladimir Putin's cousin (Anna Putina-Tsivilyova) and Russian ex-president Dmitry Medvedev's son (Ilya Medvedev) — who were dubbed war propagandists in draft new sanctions seen by EUobserver on Thursday (16 November).

The draft list included just one minor oligarch, Rustem Sulteev, and his wife Lidia...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

EU confirms plans for Russia-diamonds ban
War-torn Ukraine receives EU nod for accession talks
Glock diplomacy: African gift sheds light on Wagner leaders
Moscow fireworks. The EU diamond ban is to enter into force from midnight on 1 January 2024 (Photo: Syuqor7)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections