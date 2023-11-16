Russian mercenaries and diamonds in new EU sanctions

Two ruling-clan individuals, seven mercenary firms, and a ban on all Russian diamonds are to be added to EU blacklists in time for Christmas.

The elite names include Russian president Vladimir Putin's cousin (Anna Putina-Tsivilyova) and Russian ex-president Dmitry Medvedev's son (Ilya Medvedev) — who were dubbed war propagandists in draft new sanctions seen by EUobserver on Thursday (16 November).

The draft list included just one minor oligarch, Rustem Sulteev, and his wife Lidia...