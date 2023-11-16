Russian mercenaries and diamonds in new EU sanctions

Two ruling-clan individuals, seven mercenary firms, and a ban on all Russian diamonds are to be added to EU blacklists in time for Christmas.
The elite names include Russian president Vladimir Putin's cousin (Anna Putina-Tsivilyova) and Russian ex-president Dmitry Medvedev's son (Ilya Medvedev) — who were dubbed war propagandists in draft new sanctions seen by EUobserver on Thursday (16 November).
The draft list included just one minor oligarch, Rustem Sulteev, and his wife Lidia...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
