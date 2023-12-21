Hits and misses of EU supply-chain due-diligence law

The EU has reached a provisional agreement on new rules to hold companies inside and outside the EU accountable for their impact on human rights and the environment — a landmark law (with some gaps at its core), known as the corporate sustainability due diligence directive.
"We celebrate that whenever a company's supplier has labour exploitation in their factory, they will ...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.