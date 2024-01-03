'A prosperous New Year'? EU heads for austerity in 2024

It is all but certain that much of the EU is heading towards austerity in 2024.

With record high-interest rates, and worn out by a year of protracted debates about fiscal rules, even the least frugal governments have now accepted the reimposition of hard debt-and-deficit limits that will see about half of all EU members having to impose budget cuts in 2024.

Before we dive into that, it is worthwhile looking back for a minute to the end of 2022 when we were still wondering whethe...