Ad
euobserver
Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales has refused to step down over the unwanted kiss on the lips he gave (Photo: RFEF)

'It's over': World Cup kiss prompts Spain's 'metoo' protests

Health & Society
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Under placards such as "It's not a kiss, it is aggression," "For a feminist sport" and "We are with you, Jenni," hundreds of people gathered on the streets of Madrid on Monday evening (28 August) in support of Spanish star footballer Jenni Hermoso.

Outrage grew during the day as the Spain's high court prosecutor announced a preliminary investigation into the Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales to clarify whether his kiss on the lips of Hermoso, after Spain won the Women's World Cup, c...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

MEP blasts Portugal over football whistleblower
Football's 'Super League' - an own-goal for EU soft power
A new strategy to promote gender equality through football
Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales has refused to step down over the unwanted kiss on the lips he gave (Photo: RFEF)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections