'It's over': World Cup kiss prompts Spain's 'metoo' protests

Under placards such as "It's not a kiss, it is aggression," "For a feminist sport" and "We are with you, Jenni," hundreds of people gathered on the streets of Madrid on Monday evening (28 August) in support of Spanish star footballer Jenni Hermoso.

Outrage grew during the day as the Spain's high court prosecutor announced a preliminary investigation into the Spanish football chief Luis Rubiales to clarify whether his kiss on the lips of Hermoso, after Spain won the Women's World Cup, c...