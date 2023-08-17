UK's new asylum 'floating prison' barge — outlier or trendsetter?

The UK government has begun moving asylum seekers onto a barge — amid legal challenges and protest from human rights groups. The Bibby Stockholm, moored off the south coast of England, is expected to hold over 500 men aged from 18 to 65 while they await the verdict of asylum applications.

Originally built to accommodate just 220 residents, the Fire Brigade Union (FBU) describes Bibby Stockholm as a