EU threatens new sanctions after Rwanda-backed militia advances in DR Congo

The EU has threatened to impose new sanctions against a Rwandan-backed militia group — in a move which could have implications for the bloc’s access to critical minerals.
News agencies reported the fall of Masisi town to the M23 militia group last week, days after nearby Katale was reported to hav...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.