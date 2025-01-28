Ad
euobserver
There are increasing fears that the capture of Goma, a major Congolese city close to the border with Rwanda, by the M23 militia group could lead to a full-scale war between the two central African states (Photo: Responsible Sourcing Network)

EU rejects criticism of Rwanda mineral deal, despite militia 'smuggling' fears

Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU has rejected criticism of its mineral-access deal with Rwanda, despite growing evidence that Rwanda-supported militia groups are smuggling minerals from DR Congo into Rwanda before selling them on to Europe. 

There are increasing fears that the

Africa

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Belgium accuses Rwanda of humanitarian 'catastrophe', with spotlight shone on EU mineral deals
EU threatens new sanctions after Rwanda-backed militia advances in DR Congo
Congo sues Apple over conflict minerals, raising doubts over EU raw materials deals
There are increasing fears that the capture of Goma, a major Congolese city close to the border with Rwanda, by the M23 militia group could lead to a full-scale war between the two central African states (Photo: Responsible Sourcing Network)

Tags

Africa

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections