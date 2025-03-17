EU ministers hit Rwandan army chiefs with sanctions over DR Congo war

EU foreign ministers on Monday (17 March) moved to sanction a group of senior officers in the Rwandan army and the M23 militia group over their role in the war in eastern DR Congo.&n...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
