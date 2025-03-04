Germany suspends economic aid for Rwanda over DR Congo war

The German government has imposed more sanctions against Rwanda over its invasion and support of the M23 militia group in DR Congo, suspending aid and new financial commitments to the east African country on Tuesday (4 March).
The development ministry in Berlin said that it will review existing dev...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
