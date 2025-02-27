EU diplomats to consider individual sanctions on Rwanda over DR Congo war

EU diplomats are set to consider further sanctions against Rwanda on Monday (3 March), with sanctions against nine individuals and one entity on the table.
The discussions at diplomatic level follow a meeting of foreign affairs ministers on 24 February, where EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas announc...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
