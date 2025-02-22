Ad
The EU is moving closer to imposing sanctions on Rwandan President Paul Kagame's government. (Photo: EU Commission)

EU foreign ministers to discuss Rwanda sanctions options over Congo war

EU & the World
Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU is moving closer to imposing sanctions on Rwanda after it captured the two major cities in eastern DR Congo, EUobserver has learned. 

EU foreign ministers will consider a range of possible sanctions at a meeting in Brussels on 24 February, diplomatic sources told EUobserver on Friday (21 February)...

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

EU must suspend all aid for Rwanda over invasion, DR Congo minister tells MEPs
EU faces a sanctions dilemma as its central African ally goes rogue
Sanctions on Rwanda over Congo war would be 'self defeating', says Commission
