EU foreign ministers to discuss Rwanda sanctions options over Congo war

The EU is moving closer to imposing sanctions on Rwanda after it captured the two major cities in eastern DR Congo, EUobserver has learned.
EU foreign ministers will consider a range of possible sanctions at a meeting in Brussels on 24 February, diplomatic sources told EUobserver on Friday (21 February)...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
