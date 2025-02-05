EU must suspend all aid for Rwanda over invasion, DR Congo minister tells MEPs

The EU must immediately suspend all economic support and aid for Rwanda following its military incursions in DR Congo, Congolese foreign minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner told MEPs on Wednesday (5 February).
Speaking at an emergency hearing in the European Parliament, Wagner urged the EU to ...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
