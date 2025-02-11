Sanctions on Rwanda over Congo war would be 'self defeating', says Commission

Imposing EU sanctions on Rwanda “could be self-defeating", the European Commission said on Tuesday (11 February), defying calls from MEPs for tough action following Rwandan’s escalating military assault in eastern DR Congo.
African leaders from the East and Southern Africa regional blocs held a crisis s...
Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.
