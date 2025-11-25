Why electrification, not repealing green laws, will save Europe's industry

European industry has been battered by high energy prices, competitive pressure from China and tariff threats from the US, and political regrets about the Green Deal.
But for Oxford energy professor Jan Rosenow, one of Europe’s leading experts on industrial electrification, the idea that decarbonisation is driving deindustrialisation is “simply wrong.”<...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.