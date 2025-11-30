EU arms firms' income surges due to Ukraine war

Revenue growth at top EU arms firms is outracing that of US giants in the Ukraine-war gold rush.
Italian producer Leonardo's arms income surged by 10 percent in 2024 compared to 2023, while revenues at French firm Thales (11 percent) and Germany's Rheinmetal (47 percent) grew even faster, according to a survey by Swedish think-tank the Stockholm Peace Resea...
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
