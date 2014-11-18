Ad
euobserver
Jimenez was Spain's foreign minister from 2010 to 2011 (Photo: psoe.es)

Spanish MPs build EU support for Palestine recognition

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Spanish Congress has backed a non-binding motion to recognise Palestine, as France prepares for a similar move next week.

The non-binding resolution passed by 319 votes against two, with one abstention on Tuesday (18 November).

It “urges...

