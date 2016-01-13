Ad
Juncker and Szydlo tried to calm tensions (Photo: European Commission)

Juncker and Szydlo speak ahead of Poland debate

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and Polish prime minister Beata Szydlo spoke in a lengthy telephone call on Tuesday (12 January) evening, ahead of a discussion among EU commissioners on controversial recent laws on Poland's constitutional tribunal and state media.

The 45-minute conversation is seen as an attempt to calm tensions between the EU executive and Warsaw following an exchange of letters in which the commission warned that Poland could be in breach of EU princ...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

