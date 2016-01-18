Ad
Vestager is Europe's most powerful regulator (Photo: European Parliament)

EU anti-trust chief eyes 'big data' and privacy

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The EU's anti-trust chief Margrethe Vestager on Sunday (17 January) warned the hoarding of data by tech giants like Google or Amazon could harm competition and violate internal market rules.

"If just a few companies control the data you need to satisfy customers and cut costs, then you can give them the power to just drive rivals out of the market," she said.

The 47-year old Danish European commissioner is known for taking a tough stand against big firms that unfairly squeeze out ...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

