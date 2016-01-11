Ad
Ziobro: 'I am the grandson of a Polish officer who fought ... against German supervision' (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Poland invokes Nazi crimes in EU rule-of-law dispute

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

The Polish justice minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, on Saturday (9 January) invoked Nazi-era crimes in his rebuke to Germany’s EU commissioner, Guenther Oettinger, as the rule-of-law dispute turns increasingly ugly.

“You [Oettinger] demanded that Poland be placed under ‘supervision’. Such words, spoken by a German politician, have the worst possible connotations for Poles,” Ziobro wrote in an open letter, cited by the Polish presss agency, PAP.

“For me, too. I am the grandson of a Poli...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

