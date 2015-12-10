Ad
euobserver
Climate negotiators in public sessions don't say the same things in behind-closed-doors talks (Photo: UNclimatechange)

EU 'optimistic' on climate deal, long night ahead

Green Economy
by Peter Teffer, Paris,

The European Union's climate chief, Miguel Arias Canete, is optimistic that the world's governments can reach an “ambitious” climate deal in Paris, he told journalists at a press conference on Thursday afternoon (10 December), but he said the agreement should ask commitments from all countries.

“We cannot repeat the experience of Kyoto,” the European commissioner said in Paris, referring to the 1997 climate conference in Japan, where only 38 countries signed up to reduce greenhouse gas ...

