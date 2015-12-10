EU urged to give more climate money to world's poor

The European Union needs to offer more money to developing countries to help them reduce carbon emissions as well as to cope with climate change, environmental groups said at a press conference in Paris on Wednesday (9 December).

The heads of three green non-governmental organisations (NGOs) said the EU has to "come out of its comfort zone" and bring new alternatives to the negotiating table "if it wants to play a leadership role" at the Paris climate summit.

"The EU will need to ...