Reding tells mobile operators to drop data roaming rates

European mobile operators have been told to reduce the cost of sending text messages and other non-voice data while customers are within the EU but outside their home country, or face regulation.

Telecom commissioner Viviane Reding said on Thursday (31 January) that operators had until the summer to lower the cost of 'data roaming', or she would oblige them to do so.

"If they don't get it done, I will have to put regulation on the table," she said.

Speaking this week, a comm...