Stop jailing refugee children, UN adviser tells Greece

The UN's rapporteur for migrant rights has urged Greece to stop detaining child refugees in prison cells.

Francois Crepeau said on Monday (16 May) there was no reason to lock up minors.

Some of the children arriving in Greece are detained in cells for more than two weeks.

“Children should not be detained — period. Detention should only be ordered when people present a risk, a danger, a threat to the public and it has to be a documented threat, it cannot simply be a hunch,” ...