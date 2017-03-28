Ad
Austria's chancellor Kern (r) is against relocating people from Italy and Greece to the country (Photo: [email protected])

Austria wants out of EU migrant relocations

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Austria wants to prolong an expired exemption in an EU-wide plan on relocating refugees and asylum seekers from Greece and Italy.

On Tuesday (28 March), Austria's socialist-democratic chancellor, Christian Kern, said he would send the European Commission a letter with the demand and the reasons behind it.

"We believe an exception is necessary for Austria for having already fulfilled its obligation. We will discuss that with the European Commission," he told reporters in Vienna.

