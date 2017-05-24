EU sets out criteria for relocating UK agencies

EU countries bidding to host the bloc’s banking and drugs regulators after Brexit will have to submit their entries by 31 July.

According to an 18-page document circulated among member states earlier this week, a decision will be made by October on which city should host the now London-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA).

The document, seen by the Financial Times and Bloomberg, was co-authored by European Council president Donald Tusk a...