London will wave goodbye to the EU banking and medicines regulator in 2019 (Photo: Rob Bye)

EU sets out criteria for relocating UK agencies

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

EU countries bidding to host the bloc’s banking and drugs regulators after Brexit will have to submit their entries by 31 July.

According to an 18-page document circulated among member states earlier this week, a decision will be made by October on which city should host the now London-based European Medicines Agency (EMA) and the European Banking Authority (EBA).

The document, seen by the Financial Times and Bloomberg, was co-authored by European Council president Donald Tusk a...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

London will wave goodbye to the EU banking and medicines regulator in 2019 (Photo: Rob Bye)

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

