Doubts emerge on when visas will be lifted for Turkish citizens wanting to visit the EU (Photo: EUobserver)

EU gives up on Turkey visa deadlines

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

A deadline to grant Turkey visa-free travel to the EU will be missed at the end of the June with no new date announced.

EU migration commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos told reporters on Wednesday (15 June) that he was no longer in a position to say when the restrictions would be lifted.

"Hopefully it will be done soon but I cannot be more precise," he said.

The visa waivers are part of a broader migrant deal between the EU and Ankara signed off in mid-March. Once granted, it...

