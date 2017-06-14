Czechs pick 'useless' fight with EU on migration

[Updated on Thursday 15 June at 8.55] The Czech government has engaged in an arm wrestling match with the European Commission over the asylum seeker relocation scheme at the risk of losing money and political clout.
On Tuesday (13 June), the EU executive launched an infringement procedure against the Czech Republic as well as against Hungary and Poland for failing to take their share of refugees since the scheme was launched in 2015...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here