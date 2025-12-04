Ad
euobserver
EU international partnerships commissioner Jozef Sikela visits a station on the Lobito Corridor rail network (Photo: European Commission)

EU minerals project leaves thousands at risk of homelessness in Congo

EU & the World
Africa
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU’s flagship project to increase supply of critical minerals will leave up to 6,500 people at risk of displacement in south DR Congo, according to new research published on Thursday (4 December). 

An investigation by

To read this story, log in or subscribe

Enjoy access to all articles and 25 years of archives, comment and gift articles. Become a member for as low as €1,75 per week.

Already a member? Login
EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

EU supply chain law 'slashed' by member states in last-ditch deal
'Big doubts' about EU's oversold Africa investment plan, warns parliament's development chief
EU touts Africa rail corridor but mineral-processing is key battle with China
Biden says goodbye in Africa with a 1,300km railway
Von der Leyen touts EU over China in battle for influence at Africa summit
EU to fund Zambian railway in rare-earth gold-rush
EU international partnerships commissioner Jozef Sikela visits a station on the Lobito Corridor rail network (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

EU & the WorldAfrica

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationUkraineGreen EconomyAfricaOpinionHealth & SocietyRule of LawDigitalEU PoliticalEU ElectionsAgendaInside EUobserverMagazineThe EU's Unsung HeroesLabour

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureExplainerEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnStakeholderInsightInterviewPodcastMagazineBook ReviewPollLetterNewsletter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyBecome a sourceOur Team and BoardAdvertisingWrite for us Editorial Corrections