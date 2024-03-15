EU supply chain law 'slashed' by member states in last-ditch deal

Member states on Friday (15 March) agreed new rules to hold both EU and non-EU companies accountable for their impact on human rights and the environment — but the landmark legislation was severely watered down by delegations and will not come into force for most companies until the end of the decade.
"EU countries did it again: they slashed the rules to appease big business, dealing a blow to Europe's self-proclaimed standing a...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.