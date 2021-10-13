Activists slam French uranium going to Russian dump

Even as president Emmanuel Macron is reigniting French nuclear plans amid surging gas prices, activists from Greenpeace have protested against French uranium exports to Russia

Protesters blocked the entrance of nuclear firm Orano's HQ in Châtillon, a suburb of Paris, on Tuesday (12 October) using bogus nuclear-waste drums and waving "Russia is not a nuclear dump" banners.

The majority French state-owned firm earlier this year exported 1,000 tonnes of reprocessed uranium to Siber...