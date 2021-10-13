Activists slam French uranium going to Russian dump

Even as president Emmanuel Macron is reigniting French nuclear plans amid surging gas prices, activists from Greenpeace have protested against French uranium exports to Russia
Protesters blocked the entrance of nuclear firm Orano's HQ in Châtillon, a suburb of Paris, on Tuesday (12 October) using bogus nuclear-waste drums and waving "Russia is not a nuclear dump" banners.
The majority French state-owned firm earlier this year exported 1,000 tonnes of reprocessed uranium to Siber...
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
