Ad
euobserver
The uranium is transported to Seversk where it is supposed to be recycled for re-use in France, but Greenpeace says the material will be dumped there "indefinitely" (Photo: Wikipedia)

Activists slam French uranium going to Russian dump

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Even as president Emmanuel Macron is reigniting French nuclear plans amid surging gas prices, activists from Greenpeace have protested against French uranium exports to Russia

Protesters blocked the entrance of nuclear firm Orano's HQ in Châtillon, a suburb of Paris, on Tuesday (12 October) using bogus nuclear-waste drums and waving "Russia is not a nuclear dump" banners.

The majority French state-owned firm earlier this year exported 1,000 tonnes of reprocessed uranium to Siber...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Soviet uranium legacy blights eastern EU
EU defers decision on gas and nuclear as 'green' energy
Hungary's nuclear power plant expansion unnerves Austria
The uranium is transported to Seversk where it is supposed to be recycled for re-use in France, but Greenpeace says the material will be dumped there "indefinitely" (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections