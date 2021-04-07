Italy's mafias - boosted by Covid, now eyeing EU's billions

In early March 2020, as Italy was being brought to its knees by Covid-19, protests broke out in many prisons across the country.

Some degenerated into actual riots. According to ongoing investigations, Italy's various mafias appear to have played a major role in fomenting the chaos.

Months later, in October, fierce protests broke out on the streets of Naples too.

Clansmen of the Camorra, the powerful Naples mafia described in his books by the journalist Roberto Saviano, w...