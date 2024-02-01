Kherson — a city under siege on Ukraine's 1,000km frontline

A war of attrition is entrenched along Ukraine's 1,000km frontline. But in the south-east, Kherson — a city where Russian forces are just across the Dnipro River — it remains a siege.

Throughout the day from Wednesday into Thursday (1 February), it was hit 64 times, said Kherson official Oleksandr Prokudin, in a Telegram post.

During a morning visit by EUobserver, also on Thursday, the city had an uneasy calm. The sun was out and t...