euobserver
Once a cinema and temporary home for a local NGO, this building in Kherson was shelled in December (Photo: EUobserver)

Feature

Kherson — a city under siege on Ukraine's 1,000km frontline

Ukraine
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Mykolaiv, Ukraine,
A war of attrition is entrenched along Ukraine's 1,000km frontline. But in the south-east, Kherson — a city where Russian forces are just across the Dnipro River — it remains a siege.

Throughout the day from Wednesday into Thursday (1 February), it was hit 64 times, said Kherson official Oleksandr Prokudin, in a Telegram post.

During a morning visit by EUobserver, also on Thursday, the city had an uneasy calm. The sun was out and t...

UkraineFeature

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

