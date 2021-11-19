Ad
euobserver
Slovenian prime minister Janus Jansa personally delayed and then blocked the two appointments in May (Photo: European Parliament)

Slovenia finally appoints 'temporary' EPPO prosecutors

Rule of Law
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The Slovenian government has finally decided to nominate two delegated prosecutors for the European Public Prosecutors Office (EPPO), after a long delay.

The appointment of Tanja Frank Eler and Matej Oštir is only a "temporary" proposal, the Ljubljana government said in a statement. The two candidates still have to be officially selected via the national nominating procedure.

So far 22 EU member states have joined the new office. Denmark, Ireland, Poland and Hungary do not yet pa...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Related articles

Snubbed and hated: How Slovenia's Janša treated MEPs
EU chief prosecutor accuses Slovenia of interference
EU Commission blocks anti-fraud funds without explanation
Slovenia shamed on corruption by European watchdog
Slovenian prime minister Janus Jansa personally delayed and then blocked the two appointments in May (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections