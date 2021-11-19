Slovenia finally appoints 'temporary' EPPO prosecutors

The Slovenian government has finally decided to nominate two delegated prosecutors for the European Public Prosecutors Office (EPPO), after a long delay.

The appointment of Tanja Frank Eler and Matej Oštir is only a "temporary" proposal, the Ljubljana government said in a statement. The two candidates still have to be officially selected via the national nominating procedure.

So far 22 EU member states have joined the new office. Denmark, Ireland, Poland and Hungary do not yet pa...