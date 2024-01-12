Moldova's Sandu will need EU help in 2024

2024 will be a decisive year for Moldova. The tiny former Soviet republic, which lies landlocked between Ukraine and Romania, is heading for a presidential vote in the autumn that will determine its place within Europe.
While attention in Brussels may be focused on the upcoming European Parliament elections, Moldova is fighting for its own democratic future as an aspiring EU member state.
Hugo Blewett-Mundy is a non-resident associate research fellow from the EUROPEUM Institute for European Policy in Prague.
