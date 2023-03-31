Ukraine — what's been destroyed so far, and who pays?

Although Vladimir Putin has failed in his plan to crush Ukraine with military force, his ambition to destroy its independence is undiminished. As Russia's latest offensive falters on the outskirts of Bakhmut, the Kremlin is pivoting towards a strategy of economic attrition intended to turn Ukraine into a failed state.
By cutting it off from foreign markets, deterring inward investment and preventing the return of refugees, Putin believes he can still force Ukraine back into Russia's sp...
David Clark was special adviser on Europe at the UK Foreign Office (1997-2001) and now works as an independent analyst specialising in foreign policy and European affairs.
