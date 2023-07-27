Ad
euobserver
By assuming that he would win by a landslide, Alberto Núñez Feijóo (right) incentivised conservative voters to stay at home, and in turn mobilised leftwing voters for his rival Pedro Sanchez (left) (Photo: Government of Spain)

Why Spain's Popular Party is doomed to fail

EU Political
Opinion
by Carla Subirana, London,

As long as Vox exists, the centre-right party in Spain will find it impossible to govern.

Losing an election in terms of expectations can be more painful than losing in terms of votes, as the centre right Popular Party (PP) painfully learnt in Spain's snap general election on Sunday (23 July).

Following a landslide victory in local elections, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the PP's leader, was widely expected to become Spain's next p...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Carla Subirana is an economist at Oxford Economics,and worked as a policy analyst for the Bank of England and Europe research analyst for Economist Intelligence.

Related articles

If Spanish economy is doing well, why is Sanchez poised to lose?
Spaniards face stark choice in Sunday's snap election
Spain's €20,000 for all 23-year olds: radical, realistic, or ridiculous?
Vox's failure leaves Spain with hung parliament
By assuming that he would win by a landslide, Alberto Núñez Feijóo (right) incentivised conservative voters to stay at home, and in turn mobilised leftwing voters for his rival Pedro Sanchez (left) (Photo: Government of Spain)

Tags

EU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Carla Subirana is an economist at Oxford Economics,and worked as a policy analyst for the Bank of England and Europe research analyst for Economist Intelligence.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections