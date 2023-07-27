Why Spain's Popular Party is doomed to fail

As long as Vox exists, the centre-right party in Spain will find it impossible to govern.

Losing an election in terms of expectations can be more painful than losing in terms of votes, as the centre right Popular Party (PP) painfully learnt in Spain's snap general election on Sunday (23 July).

Following a landslide victory in local elections, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, the PP's leader, was widely expected to become Spain's next p...