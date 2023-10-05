Tone-deaf EU letter ups tension on child-abuse law

Acrimony over a European Commission bill to detect child sexual abuse online continues to mount, as EU officials brush away critical views of rights defenders.
The tension follows a recent letter by EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson refuting reports that Thorn, a Hollywood-backed tech firm, had undue influence and stood to earn a lot of money on the back of a new law to prevent and combat child sex...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
