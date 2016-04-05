Ad
euobserver
The US and Nato are storing tanks and armoured vehicles in easterly EU states in order to deter Russian aggression (Photo: 1st BCT, 1st CD)

Russia's EU neighbours boost arms spending

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Eastern EU states posted some of the sharpest increases in arms spending in the world last year, driven by a fear of Russia, according to Swedish think tank Sipri.

Polish spending rose by 33 percent to $10.5 billion (€9.2 billion). Romanian spending climbed by 22 percent and is budgeted to climb by 53 percent this year.

Slovak spending grew by 17 percent. Baltic states Lithuania (33 percent) and Latvia ...

