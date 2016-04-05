Russia's EU neighbours boost arms spending

Eastern EU states posted some of the sharpest increases in arms spending in the world last year, driven by a fear of Russia, according to Swedish think tank Sipri.

Polish spending rose by 33 percent to $10.5 billion (€9.2 billion). Romanian spending climbed by 22 percent and is budgeted to climb by 53 percent this year.

Slovak spending grew by 17 percent. Baltic states Lithuania (33 percent) and Latvia ...