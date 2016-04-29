Ad
euobserver
The crucial Brenner pass is at the heart of the dispute between Austria and Italy (Photo: Raúl Alejandro Rodríguez)

Italy and Austria try to calm tensions on Alpine pass

Migration
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Italy and Austria have tried to calm tensions over controversial Austrian plans to introduce border controls at the Brenner Pass.

“There will be no wall,” Austrian interior minister Wolfgang Sobotka said after meeting his Italian counterpart Angelino Alfano on Thursday (29 April).

But he added: “If and only if it is necessary will we introduce more controls by slowing traffic and trains ... but circulation will be guaranteed.”

The Alpine pass connects the two countries. But...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Far right wins first round of Austrian vote
Austria curtails asylum rights
Faymann: 'Austria isn't a waiting room for Germany'
The crucial Brenner pass is at the heart of the dispute between Austria and Italy (Photo: Raúl Alejandro Rodríguez)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections