Ad
euobserver
LuxLeaks whistleblower Antoine Deltour (l) is accused of violating business secrets. (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

LuxLeaks and TTIP on the agenda this WEEK

Agenda
by Aleksandra Eriksson, Brussels,

This week will see the start of the trial of Antoine Deltour on Tuesday (26 April). The former PricewaterhouseCoopers employee was prosecuted after leaking information on some 300 tax agreements between Luxembourg and multinational companies. The disclosure is known as the “LuxLeaks” scandal. Deltour is accused of “violation of business secrets”. He faces up to 10 years in jail as well as a fine.

Journalist Edouard Perrin as well as another whistleblower, Raphael Halet, will also face ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Related articles

EU to give first report on Turkey deal this WEEK
LuxLeaks whistleblower Antoine Deltour (l) is accused of violating business secrets. (Photo: europarl.europa.eu)

Tags

Agenda
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections