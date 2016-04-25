LuxLeaks and TTIP on the agenda this WEEK

This week will see the start of the trial of Antoine Deltour on Tuesday (26 April). The former PricewaterhouseCoopers employee was prosecuted after leaking information on some 300 tax agreements between Luxembourg and multinational companies. The disclosure is known as the “LuxLeaks” scandal. Deltour is accused of “violation of business secrets”. He faces up to 10 years in jail as well as a fine.

Journalist Edouard Perrin as well as another whistleblower, Raphael Halet, will also face ...