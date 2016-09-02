Hungary’s satire party takes on migrant referendum

It might sound like a joke that a satirical party is the only political group that is running a visible campaign against its country’s controversial anti-immigrant referendum.
But not in Hungary, where the Two-Tailed Dog Party (TTDP) has raised 29 million forints (€ 93,600) from citizens in just two weeks to launch a billboard campaign countering prime minister Viktor Orban’s drive to get people out to vote on 2 October.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
