Ad
euobserver
A giant Croatian flag was raised on Knin fortress to commemorate the 1995 operation Storm. (Photo: Croatian government)

Croatia and Serbia in war of words

EU Political
by Boris Pavelic and Eric Maurice, Knin and Glina,

Commemorations of the war in former Yugoslavia have again strained relations between Croatia and Serbia amid the rise of the far-right and reinterpretation of memories, in both countries, of World War Two.

On Friday (5 August) a ceremony in Knin, south-east Croatia, commemorated the 21st anniversary of Operation Storm, when in August 1995 the Croatian army took back around one third of the country's territory, held by Serbs since the start of the war in 1991.

About 200,000 Serbs ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU Political

Related articles

Croatia and Serbia sign pledge to cooperate
Croatia PM toppled amid coalition infighting
Croatia lifts veto on EU-Serbia accession talks
Same old scandals drag down Croatia's government
A giant Croatian flag was raised on Knin fortress to commemorate the 1995 operation Storm. (Photo: Croatian government)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections