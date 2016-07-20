Ad
euobserver
May heads to Berlin and Paris to sound out her most important European interlocutors (Photo: Reuters)

May heads to Berlin and Paris for pre-Brexit talks

EU & the World
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The new British prime minister, Theresa May, is heading to Berlin on Wednesday (20 July) for "frank and open" discussions on Brexit.

A week after taking office, May will have a working dinner with chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday evening, before going to Paris to discuss Britain's exit from the EU with president Francois Hollande on Thursday.

"I do not underestimate the challenge of negotiating our exit from the European Union and I firmly believe that being able to talk fr...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

Theresa May's first steps pose problems for EU
Cameron's advice to May: Stay close to the EU
Brussels braces itself for 'tough' Theresa May
May heads to Berlin and Paris to sound out her most important European interlocutors (Photo: Reuters)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections