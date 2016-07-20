May heads to Berlin and Paris for pre-Brexit talks

The new British prime minister, Theresa May, is heading to Berlin on Wednesday (20 July) for "frank and open" discussions on Brexit.

A week after taking office, May will have a working dinner with chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday evening, before going to Paris to discuss Britain's exit from the EU with president Francois Hollande on Thursday.

"I do not underestimate the challenge of negotiating our exit from the European Union and I firmly believe that being able to talk fr...