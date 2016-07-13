IMF urges French and Italian reforms

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has urged France and Italy to continue reforms to boost their fragile economic growth.
In its annual reports on the two countries published on Monday and Tuesday (11-12 July), the IMF also warned that they could be hit by the consequences of Brexit.
"This risk has now materialised," the IMF says about the risk for Italy of the UK's exit from the EU.
The fund noted tha...
