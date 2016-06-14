Ad
Merkel has visited Turkey five times (Photo: Turkish presidency)

EU silence on Turkey abuses is 'shameful'

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

EU stoicism in the face of Turkey's crackdown on journalists and opposition is shameful, says the chief editor of Turkey's opposition daily Cumhuriyet.

"Unfortunately the leaders of the EU have not been raising their voices about this authoritarianism in Turkey because of the agreement about refugees," said Can Dundar in Brussels on Tuesday (14 June).

Dundar, along with colleague Erdem Gul, faced life sentences after a publishing an article last May that showed how Turkey's nation...

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

