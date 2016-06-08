More Danes want referendum on EU membership

Support for a Danish referendum on EU membership is on the rise, according to an Epinion poll conducted for DR News, the national TV broadcaster.
Forty two percent of Danes now want a vote on whether Denmark should continue to be a member of the EU. That is five percent more than just three months ago.
In February, only 37 percent said they wanted a UK-type referendum.
"I thi...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.
Lisbeth founded EUobserver in 2000 and is responsible to the Board for effective strategic leadership, planning and performance. After graduating from the Danish School of Media and Journalism, she worked as a journalist, analyst, and editor for Danish media.