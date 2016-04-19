Ad
The UK government wanted to be able to say it had been outvoted, researchers argue (Photo: European Parliament)

Report: UK sidelined in EU decision-making

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The UK has marginalised itself in EU decision-making bodies in recent years, a study of the British voting record in the European Parliament and European Council has suggested.

The report by Brussels-based think-tank Votewatch Europe said the UK was the most outvoted country in the European Council between 2009 and 2015, being on the minority si...

The UK government wanted to be able to say it had been outvoted, researchers argue (Photo: European Parliament)

